Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRDN stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

