Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of VGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,691. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

