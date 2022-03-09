Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of VGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,691. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
