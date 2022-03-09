Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.07. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 2,913 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $724.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 269,155 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

