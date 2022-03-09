Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.54. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

