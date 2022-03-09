Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 17,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 59,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -22.39%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

