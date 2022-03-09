Vivid Seats (SEAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vivid Seats to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEAT opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SEAT. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

