VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% on Monday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 3,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $93,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $106,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

