Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.51. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
