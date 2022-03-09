Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,591 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,553,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after buying an additional 348,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 289,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

