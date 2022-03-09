Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

