Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 34,351 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veru by 81.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth $169,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veru by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

