Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 86,627 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,627 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BGC Partners by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

