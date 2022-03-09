Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $722.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

