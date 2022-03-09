Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,278 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

