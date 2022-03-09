Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Insider Acquires A$25,902.80 in Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Rating) insider Denis Wagner acquired 18,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,902.80 ($18,907.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.13.

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services (CMS), and New Generation Building Materials (NGBM). The CMS segment primarily provides cement, flyash, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, aggregates, and reinforcing steel.

