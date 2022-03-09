Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Wajax stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$428.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.67.
WJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
