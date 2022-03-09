Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

DIS stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $201.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

