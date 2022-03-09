Warburg Research Reiterates “€161.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($229.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €156.40 ($170.00).
ETR:SAE opened at €70.90 ($77.07) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €75.70 ($82.28) and a fifty-two week high of €205.40 ($223.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -60.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.13.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
