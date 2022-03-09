Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.72

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 31407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.