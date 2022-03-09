Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $84,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.87. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

