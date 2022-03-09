Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $150.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,128. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

