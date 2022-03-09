Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $204.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 205.77 ($2.70), with a volume of 321365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Watkin Jones from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watkin Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282.40 ($3.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of £569.21 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 245.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant acquired 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,676 ($32,332.29).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

