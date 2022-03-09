Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,114 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,959,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $181.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average is $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.