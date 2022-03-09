Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE AGM opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

