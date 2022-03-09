Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

