Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,703,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,791,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,940 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,203,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,492,000.
DFAC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.
