Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.57 and a 200-day moving average of $462.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.94.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

