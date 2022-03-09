Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vistra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.39%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

