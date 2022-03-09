Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

