Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

