Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 10,670 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bandwidth worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $688.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

