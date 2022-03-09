Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

AMAT opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.41 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

