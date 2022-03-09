Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 2,827 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $167.34 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

