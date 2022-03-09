Wedmont Private Capital Invests $316,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $230.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.77 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

