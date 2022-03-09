Wedmont Private Capital Invests $344,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 622 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $442.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

