Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.76. The company has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

