Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 6,053 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

