Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $581,000 Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

