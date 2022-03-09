Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 12,499 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,021.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 92,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at about $5,070,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.