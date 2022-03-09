Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 445,739 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 445,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

