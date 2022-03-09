Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $557,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cannae by 106.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CNNE opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,870. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

