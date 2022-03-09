Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 629,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

