Wells Fargo & Company Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $119.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

