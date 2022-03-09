WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.98. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.