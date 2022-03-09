WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

