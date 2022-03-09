WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

3 Stocks Set to Double
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.