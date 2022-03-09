West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

