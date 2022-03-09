Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.58

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.58 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 6666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

