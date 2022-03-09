Westport Fuel Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,289 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical volume of 912 call options.
NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83.
WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.