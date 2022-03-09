Westport Fuel Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,289 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical volume of 912 call options.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 1,994,834 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471,479 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.