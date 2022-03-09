Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,552 ($33.44) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,021.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,098.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of -17.30.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

