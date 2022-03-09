Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

WSR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

